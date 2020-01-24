Search

Two teenagers admit knife attack on boy in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:57 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 24 January 2020

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Two teenagers have now admitted their part in an attack during which a boy was stabbed in Norwich.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named and has since turned 17, was knifed following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton on March 22 last year.

Detectives arrested three boys, all 17, in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 24) when he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the teen victim.

Adam Wright, of Newbegin Close, Norwich, who has since turned 18, has previously admitted one offence of causing grievous bodily harm on the teen and another offence of assault occasioning a person actual bodily harm on a female.

Another 17-year-old, who cannot be named, has been charged with perverting the court of justice.

He has denied that charge.

The case has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.

As previously reported the teenage victim sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack.

He was rushed to hospital but released a few days later to continue his recovery while supported by family and friends.

Speaking at the end of last year the boy's 36-year-old father, who wants to remain anonymous, said his son was now "doing much better" and was focused on pursuing a career in the military.

He said: "He still gets some discomfort and headaches from the fractured skull, his wounds have healed but mentally he still has a long way to go.

"He won't admit it but I know he is fearful now of certain areas and groups of people.

"He is hoping to join the Royal Marines."

But the boy's father said his son's plans were on hold until after the court proceedings after which he could move on with his life and start putting this behind him.

He has previously praised emergency services, including ambulance crews, hospital staff and police, for everything they did for his son.

He said the family really wanted to thank the police and medical staff who had been "fantastic" following his son's ordeal.

