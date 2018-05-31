Two teenagers arrested over wing mirror damage to eight cars

Another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after wing mirrors were knocked off eight cars.

The incident happened on Cromer Road in Sheringham overnight on Tuesday.

On Thursday a 15-year-old was questioned by officers and released on bail while enquiries continue.

North Norfolk Police have now confirmed that a second teenager, aged 16, has now also been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The 16-year-old was questioned by officers and has also been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: "We're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything on the night which could help with our investigation."

Anyone with information should contact PC Ian Smith at Sheringham Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.