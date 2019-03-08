Search

Two teenagers charged following spate of Broadland burglaries

PUBLISHED: 09:25 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 03 April 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Two teenagers are to appear in court after being charged following a series of burglaries in Broadland and north Norwich.

Police received reports of 10 burglaries in Acle, Drayton, Norwich, Salhouse and Horstead since December 18 last year and the beginning of this year where suspects forced entry by smashing windows or doors.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Francisco Goncalves, 19, of King Street, Great Yarmouth, have been charged in connection with burglaries in Postwick Lane and Strumpshaw Road in Brundall.

The 17-year-old is also accused a burgling a property in Westfield Road, Brundall. All offences took place between January and February.

The 17-year has been remanded in custody while the 19-year-old has been released on bail.

Both will appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 24.

