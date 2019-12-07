Two men out of hospital after being stabbed in daylight Norwich brawl

Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

Two men stabbed following a daylight brawl in Norwich are fine and out of hospital following the attack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being stabbed following a fight which broke out near to the Norwich Shopper, in Dereham Road, just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 5.

One of the men was stabbed in the torso and the other one in the head.

You may also want to watch:

They were taken to hospital after calling for help at a bus stop in Dereham Road.

A police spokesman has since confirmed that "both victims are fine and out of hospital".

Meanwhile a man in his 20s, from the Norwich area, who has been arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

It is believed that those involved were known to one another.

Information to police on 101 quoting NC-05112019-214.