Woman in 50s arrested after injuring two police officers
PUBLISHED: 14:41 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 13 May 2019
A woman in her 50s has been arrested for assaulting two police officers in Norwich city centre.
The woman attacked the officers as they attempted to arrest her on suspicion of breaching a community protection order on Haymarket at around 11am on Monday.
Sgt Mark Shepherd said both police officers had minor injuries as a result of the attack.
He tweeted: "Unacceptable that two of my officers were assaulted this morning on the Haymarket. Both officers have minor injuries."
The woman remains in custody awaiting questioning.
