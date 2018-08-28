Two police officers assaulted during arrests in Great Yarmouth

Two police officers have been injured following arrests made in Great Yarmouth.

The injuries occurred in arrests made over the weekend, one of which occurred after someone became abusive to officers ans then “lashed out” wile the other injury was sustained during an arrest for drugs possession.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted “It’s not acceptable that officers are being assaulted for just doing their job”.

They added the injuries sustained “are thankfully not serious and both officers are OK”.

On both occasions the officers were quickly there to support one another and in each case suspects have been detained.

New laws came into force at the end of last year which means those who assault police and other blue light workers face harsher sentences.

In Norfolk, 390 police officers were assaulted in 2016/17, compared to 515 in 2017/18, a 32pc increase.