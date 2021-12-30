News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunt for two people after metal theft near Thetford

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:53 PM December 30, 2021
Police are looking for two people in connection with a shed theft near Thetford where metal items were stolen. - Credit: Archant

Two people are being hunted by police after a number of metal items were stolen from a shed on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

On December 21, a shed in a premises on the border of Euston and Ruston was broken into between 12.30pm and 12.45pm.

The shed was forced open and a number of stainless steel and copper fixings were stolen from inside.

Further copper and other metal items were also stolen from behind the shed and out of a skip.

A white Transit style van with bull bars on the front and two occupants was seen in the area of the property around the time of the incident.

One occupant was described as a white man aged in his late 30s to early 40s, around 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was said to be wearing a grey Superdry hooded top and a tight fitting hat.

A white woman, described as approximately 5ft tall, with blonde hair in a ponytail was the other person in the van. She was wearing a blue puffer style coat.

Officers would like to hear from any potential witness who were in the area at the time of the incident, including any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle who may have captured any footage that could be of assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101 quoting reference number 73331/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

