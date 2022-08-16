News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two people taken to hospital after crash between two motorbikes and a car

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:20 PM August 16, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way

File photo of the A149 in King's Lynn where the crash happened. - Credit: Archant

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in west Norfolk.

It happened on the A149 near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn at 2.15pm on Saturday, August 15.

The two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital and the driver of the car received treatment at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions and reopened shortly before 6pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage showing the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles beforehand to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Andy Miles at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or email Andrew.Miles@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 238 of Saturday, August 13.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
xxx_katherineryanrichardosman_aug22

9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon