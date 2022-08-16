Two people taken to hospital after crash between two motorbikes and a car

File photo of the A149 in King's Lynn where the crash happened. - Credit: Archant

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in west Norfolk.

It happened on the A149 near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn at 2.15pm on Saturday, August 15.

The two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital and the driver of the car received treatment at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions and reopened shortly before 6pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage showing the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles beforehand to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Andy Miles at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or email Andrew.Miles@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident number 238 of Saturday, August 13.