Two people arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

Two people have been arrested in Great Yarmouth for multiple driving offences including driving without a licence.

The east team have just stopped this vehicle in #GtYarmouth because of a defective headlight. The vehicle has no insurance and the driver has no licence. Vehicle seized and driver reported #s165 #1691 pic.twitter.com/bNTRhRbUdP — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 22, 2018

In a tweet Norfolk roads policing team said they stopped one of the vehicles because of a defective headlight and found the vehicle had no insurance and the driver did not have a licence.

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.

In a separate incident Norfolk roads policing team tweeted: “A driver has been reported in Great Yarmouth with no insurance and no Mot.

It was incorrectly registered on Irish plates.”