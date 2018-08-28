Search

Advanced search

Two people arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:30 23 November 2018

Two drivers were arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth last night. Picture: Norfolk roads policing team

Two drivers were arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth last night. Picture: Norfolk roads policing team

Archant

Two people have been arrested in Great Yarmouth for multiple driving offences including driving without a licence.

In a tweet Norfolk roads policing team said they stopped one of the vehicles because of a defective headlight and found the vehicle had no insurance and the driver did not have a licence.

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.

In a separate incident Norfolk roads policing team tweeted: “A driver has been reported in Great Yarmouth with no insurance and no Mot.

It was incorrectly registered on Irish plates.”

Most Read

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Video ‘We will do our very best for you’ - Delia Smith makes pledge to Norwich City fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Retailers frustration as road works extended ahead of Black Friday

Barriers mean pedestrians are having to walk far out of their way to cross the road. Photo: Bethany Wales

New laser tag arena opens in Norwich car park

Owner Tirion Davies armed with a phaser in the new Labyrinth Norwich laser tag arena she has opened at Rose Lane Car Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Opinion Running column: Can our running clubs harness Norfolk’s top runners?

The City of Norwich Athletic Club dominated the Trowse 10K last month. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast