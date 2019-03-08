Two people arrested following police pursuit in Norwich

Two people have been arrested following a police pursuit in Norwich.

A white Vauxhall Astra van failed to stop for police in St Benedicts Street, Norwich, shortly before 11am on Tuesday (April 16).

Officers were then involved in a pursuit which ended at Boundary Road.

Two men were arrested at the scene.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of a Class B drug, drug driving and taking a vehicle without consent.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and taking a vehicle without consent.

Both men remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the pursuit and are particularly keen to hear from a man and child seen at a pedestrian crossing on Aylsham Road.

Witnesses should contact PC Sarah Tonge at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on 101.