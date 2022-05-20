Two people arrested following crash in west Norfolk

Two people have been arrested following a crash between West Bilney and Narborough. - Credit: Google

Two people have been arrested following a crash in west Norfolk.

The collision involving a single car happened between West Bilney and Narborough near King's Lynn at about 10.45pm on Thursday.

Two fire engines from King's Lynn attended the scene and crews released people from the vehicle.

One person was taken to a police investigation centre and another was taken to hospital for treatment.

Both have since been arrested.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing.

