Two arrested and vehicle seized after rave in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:16 PM October 31, 2022
Two people have been arrested following a rave in Thetford - Credit: PA

Two people have been arrested and a vehicle was seized following a rave near a town in Norfolk.

Police were called to an area of woodland in Thetford between Methwold and Methwold Hyde in the early hours of Sunday (October 30) at about 12.20am.

The landowner reported a number of cars in the area and hearing loud music.

Officers were called and found about 100 people in attendance and 20 vehicles in the area.

The event was stopped at about 9.30am on Sunday and two were arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences. 

Officers seized one vehicle which had no insurance and the driver was reported for the offence.

Speakers and a large nitrous oxide bottle were also seized.

Thetford News

