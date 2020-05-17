Two people arrested after fight in Norwich

Two people were arrested following a fight in Copenhagen Way in Norwich. Picture: Google Archant

Two people have been arrested after a fight broke out in Norwich.

Police were called to two reports of a group of people fighting in Copenhagen Way in Mile Cross at around 3pm yesterday (Saturday May, 16).

Between two and four people were involved in the fight, which took place outside a business.

Norfolk police said it was a long incident as the suspect had left the scene when they arrived.

They continued enquiries at another address.

No one was injured in the fight and no other emergency services were called.

Two people were arrested for drugs possession offences.