Search

Advanced search

Pensioners caught unlawfully using disabled blue badge

PUBLISHED: 12:43 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 04 February 2020

Anne Ives, 79, from Swaffham, and Ramon Lawrence, 84, from Wymondham, were fined for misusing a disabled person's blue badge. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Anne Ives, 79, from Swaffham, and Ramon Lawrence, 84, from Wymondham, were fined for misusing a disabled person's blue badge. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

Two pensioners have been fined for unlawfully using a disabled blue badge to park in Norfolk.

Anne Ives, 79, of Amherst Close, Swaffham, and Ramon Lawrence, 84, of Jekyll Road, Wymondham, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court to unlawfully using a disabled person's badge.

Prosecutor Leona Page Ives used her husband's blue badge on May 29 last year to park at a disabled parking spot in Market Place in Swaffham.

She told an enforcement officer that her husband was at the dentist and that she was picking up his prescription, the court heard.

Ms Page - for Norfolk County Council, which brought the prosecutions - said her husband, who suffers from dementia, was actually at a care home.

In a written statement to magistrates, Ives apologised and said she was experiencing stress from her husband being taken to a care home.

She said they have been married for 59 years but he had to be taken into full-time care in February last year for his and her safety.

Ms Page said Lawrence had misused his wife's blue badge when he parked at a taxi rank in Cromer and later at a disabled bay in Westwick Street, Norwich, on July 6, 2019.

When an enforcement officer asked Lawrence whether the blue badge holder was with him he said she was at the butcher's.

But when the officer asked to walk to the butcher's with Lawrence to locate her, he said "don't bother".

In a letter to the court, Lawrence's daughter-in-law Joanne Lawrence said he usually shopped with his wife, who is also 84, but a recent eye operation had left her virtually blind.

She said he was extremely sorry for misusing the badge.

Neither Ives nor Lawrence attended the hearing on Tuesday.

Ms Page told magistrates the cost of investigating the cases and bringing them to court was £487 and £580 respectively.

She asked for Ives and Lawrence to pay the costs and stated the offences could only be dealt with by way of a fine of up to £1,000.

But chairman of the bench Nick Smith made no order for costs due to their low income and fined both £50 each.

As well as the fines, Ives and Lawrence were ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and £32 respectively.

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Thieves raid cemetery grounds and steal £3000 equipment

Thieves broke into Bacton Road cemetery and leaded lattice windows in the old chapel were broken. Picture shows the chapel. Picture: NWTC

Opinion: Sad to see Norfolk in the headlines for the wrong reasons

Winchester Tower's entrance covered in heart-shaped messages of support. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24