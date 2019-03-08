No further police action against Norwich fans arrested in Man City win

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

No further police action is being taken against two men arrested following an altercation at Carrow Road during the historic win over Manchester City last month.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray at Carrow Road during City's 3-2 win over the defending Premier League champions on September 14 after officers witnessed them fighting in the Upper Barclay at about 5.45pm.

The men, aged 44 and 56, were taken to custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and questioned. Both men were released without charge and no further action will be taken.

However Norwich City Football Club have previously confirmed the two Canaries' fans have been banned from Carrow Road for three years after the altercation.

The decision followed an internal investigation and consulting Norfolk Police over the incident, which erupted in the second half of the memorable victory.