No further police action against Norwich fans arrested in Man City win
PUBLISHED: 17:45 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 18 October 2019
Paul Chesterton
No further police action is being taken against two men arrested following an altercation at Carrow Road during the historic win over Manchester City last month.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray at Carrow Road during City's 3-2 win over the defending Premier League champions on September 14 after officers witnessed them fighting in the Upper Barclay at about 5.45pm.
You may also want to watch:
The men, aged 44 and 56, were taken to custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and questioned. Both men were released without charge and no further action will be taken.
However Norwich City Football Club have previously confirmed the two Canaries' fans have been banned from Carrow Road for three years after the altercation.
The decision followed an internal investigation and consulting Norfolk Police over the incident, which erupted in the second half of the memorable victory.
Comments have been disabled on this article.