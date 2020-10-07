Search

Advanced search

Two Norwich fans accused of racially harassing Tottenham supporters

PUBLISHED: 11:04 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 07 October 2020

Mario Vrancic celebrates scoring Norwich's first goal during the match against Spurs at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mario Vrancic celebrates scoring Norwich's first goal during the match against Spurs at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Two Norwich City fans are set to stand trial accused of racially aggravated harassment of Tottenham Hotspur supporters before a match at Carrow Road.

Charlie Deeley, 22, and a 16-year-old supporter who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both at the Steam Packet pub in the city ahead of the Premier League match between the Canaries and Spurs on December 28 last year and have both been charged with racial/religiously aggravated harassment and using threatening/abusive or insulting words to cause Tottenham fans harassment alarm or distress.

Deeley, of Macmillan Way, Little Plumstead, and the youth, who were represented by Ian Fisher, both appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 7 when they pleaded not guilty to both offences.

A trial has been listed for both defendants at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on December 11.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother in care home and unable to speak after hammer attack by abusive husband

Sarah Crush, who grew up in Old Buckenham, was left unable to speak after an attack by her husband, Stephen Crush, in Oulton Broad. Picture: Courtesy of One Agency

Klose bursting with pride after Basel move

Timm Klose is a proud man after signing for FC Basel. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Five arrested after burnt car leads to burglary and drug discovery

King's Lynn Police made five arrests for burglary and drug offences after being called to a burnt out car. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Timm Klose seals FC Basel move

Timm Klose wrote himself into Norwich City derby folklore with a dramatic equaliser against Ipswich Town during his four year spell at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple move into Travelodge due to ‘grubby’ luxury apartment

Pottergate Apartments range from 75-81, Pottergate in a historic part of Norwich. Pic: EDP