Two Norwich fans accused of racially harassing Tottenham supporters
PUBLISHED: 11:04 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 07 October 2020
Paul Chesterton
Two Norwich City fans are set to stand trial accused of racially aggravated harassment of Tottenham Hotspur supporters before a match at Carrow Road.
Charlie Deeley, 22, and a 16-year-old supporter who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both at the Steam Packet pub in the city ahead of the Premier League match between the Canaries and Spurs on December 28 last year and have both been charged with racial/religiously aggravated harassment and using threatening/abusive or insulting words to cause Tottenham fans harassment alarm or distress.
Deeley, of Macmillan Way, Little Plumstead, and the youth, who were represented by Ian Fisher, both appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 7 when they pleaded not guilty to both offences.
A trial has been listed for both defendants at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on December 11.
