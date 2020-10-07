Two Norwich fans accused of racially harassing Tottenham supporters

Mario Vrancic celebrates scoring Norwich's first goal during the match against Spurs at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Two Norwich City fans are set to stand trial accused of racially aggravated harassment of Tottenham Hotspur supporters before a match at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Deeley, 22, and a 16-year-old supporter who cannot be named for legal reasons, were both at the Steam Packet pub in the city ahead of the Premier League match between the Canaries and Spurs on December 28 last year and have both been charged with racial/religiously aggravated harassment and using threatening/abusive or insulting words to cause Tottenham fans harassment alarm or distress.

Deeley, of Macmillan Way, Little Plumstead, and the youth, who were represented by Ian Fisher, both appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 7 when they pleaded not guilty to both offences.

A trial has been listed for both defendants at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on December 11.