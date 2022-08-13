Jamie Crosbie, left, and Nigel Malt, right, who are both to be sentenced next month after being convicted of separate murders in Thorpe St Andrew and West Winch - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two Norfolk murderers will be sentenced on the same day in Norwich next month.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, was found guilty of stabbing to death Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year following a row over motorbike noise.

The scene in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew after Dean Allsop was fatally stabbed

A jury found Crosbie guilty of murder earlier this month following a trial lasting more than two weeks at Norwich Crown Court.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell.

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, was also found guilty of wounding with intent to both Louise Newell, Mr Allsop's partner, and also of neighbour, Kerryn Kray, who were both attacked with knives in the incident.

Jamie Crosbie arrested after killing Dean Allsop

Judge Anthony Bate will sentence Crosbie on September 21, the same day as Nigel Malt will be dealt with after he was convicted of the murder of his daughter Lauren.

Nigel Malt who has been convicted of the murder of his daughter Lauren

Malt, 45, reversed into and ran over his 19-year-old daughter outside her home in the village of West Winch, near King's Lynn, after a row in which he threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

The Mercedes car Nigel Malt used to run over and kill his daughter Lauren

He was convicted of murder at Norwich Crown Court after a two-and-a-half week trial which finished at the beginning of August immediately prior to the Crosbie murder trial.

The jury of six men and six women returned unanimous guilty verdicts after almost eight hours and 40 minutes of deliberations.

The trial heard how Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, was estranged from his family at the time, having twice been accused of assaulting his wife, Karen.

He had been arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife.

But on the evening of January 23 this year he went to see her at the West Winch convenience store where she worked, triggering the chain of events that lead to Lauren's murder.

Judge Bate had warned Malt "the sentencing was mandatory in any event".

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Holly Evans, said: "Lauren needlessly lost her life at the hands of her father, the very person who should protect her and keep her safe."

In a statement released after Crosbie was convicted of the murder of Mr Allsop, his partner, Miss Newell said: "My children have lost their hero and I have lost my chosen person - the person I chose to spend my life with.

"My best friend, soulmate, my first love."



