News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two Norfolk murderer sentencings to be held on same day in city

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:00 PM August 13, 2022
Jamie Crosbie, left, and Nigel Malt, right, who are to be sentenced next month for separate murders in Norfolk

Jamie Crosbie, left, and Nigel Malt, right, who are both to be sentenced next month after being convicted of separate murders in Thorpe St Andrew and West Winch - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two Norfolk murderers will be sentenced on the same day in Norwich next month.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, was found guilty of stabbing to death Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year following a row over motorbike noise.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

The scene in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew after Dean Allsop was fatally stabbed - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A jury found Crosbie guilty of murder earlier this month following a trial lasting more than two weeks at Norwich Crown Court.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, was also found guilty of wounding with intent to both Louise Newell, Mr Allsop's partner, and also of neighbour, Kerryn Kray, who were both attacked with knives in the incident.

Jamie Crosbie arrested after killing Dean Allsop

Jamie Crosbie arrested after killing Dean Allsop - Credit: Norfolk Police

Judge Anthony Bate will sentence Crosbie on September 21, the same day as Nigel Malt will be dealt with after he was convicted of the murder of his daughter Lauren.

Nigel Malt who has been convicted of the murder of his daughter Lauren

Nigel Malt who has been convicted of the murder of his daughter Lauren - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Malt, 45, reversed into and ran over his 19-year-old daughter outside her home in the village of West Winch, near King's Lynn, after a row in which he threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

The Mercedes car Nigel Malt used to run over and kill his daughter Lauren

The Mercedes car Nigel Malt used to run over and kill his daughter Lauren - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He was convicted of murder at Norwich Crown Court after a two-and-a-half week trial which finished at the beginning of August immediately prior to the Crosbie murder trial.

The jury of six men and six women returned unanimous guilty verdicts after almost eight hours and 40 minutes of deliberations.

The trial heard how Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, was estranged from his family at the time, having twice been accused of assaulting his wife, Karen.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden
  2. 2 Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich
  3. 3 Revealed: Why wasps chase you and how to get rid of them this summer
  1. 4 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  2. 5 Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
  3. 6 Woman 'shocked' to find CCTV in Marina Centre changing room
  4. 7 WATCH: Nudist camp saved from field fire by farmers
  5. 8 20 fire engines and 90 firefighters contain large forest blaze
  6. 9 Drought declared in Norfolk
  7. 10 Ambulance trust spends £20k of 'Captain Tom money' on pin badges and dogs

He had been arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife.

But on the evening of January 23 this year he went to see her at the West Winch convenience store where she worked, triggering the chain of events that lead to Lauren's murder.

Judge Bate had warned Malt "the sentencing was mandatory in any event".

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Holly Evans, said: "Lauren needlessly lost her life at the hands of her father, the very person who should protect her and keep her safe."

In a statement released after Crosbie was convicted of the murder of Mr Allsop, his partner, Miss Newell said: "My children have lost their hero and I have lost my chosen person - the person I chose to spend my life with.
"My best friend, soulmate, my first love."


Norfolk

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Norwich Live News

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Norfolk Live News

Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Steve Kennedy-Smith's car after it was struck by a train at a level crossing at Great Plumstead, near Norwich

Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon