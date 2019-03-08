Two Norfolk men deny raping the same woman

Two men charged with raping a woman are to go on trial at the end of year at Norwich Crown Court.

Kevin Duffield, 50, of Carter's Lane, Stratton Strawless, and co-defendant Matthew Foster, 57, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the same woman.

Duffield has also pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault on the same woman.

The offences are alleged to date back to 2015.

Judge Anthony Bate set a timetable for the trial, at the short hearing.

Judge Bate adjourned the case until December 2,

He told them: "Your trial has now been fixed for December 2 at this court."

Both men were given bail until the next hearing.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Philip Sutton appeared for Duffield and Matthew McNiff appeared for Foster.