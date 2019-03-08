Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two Norfolk men deny raping the same woman

PUBLISHED: 12:28 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 24 June 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Two men charged with raping a woman are to go on trial at the end of year at Norwich Crown Court.

Kevin Duffield, 50, of Carter's Lane, Stratton Strawless, and co-defendant Matthew Foster, 57, of Banningham Road, Aylsham, have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the same woman.

Duffield has also pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault on the same woman.

The offences are alleged to date back to 2015.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Anthony Bate set a timetable for the trial, at the short hearing.

Judge Bate adjourned the case until December 2,

He told them: "Your trial has now been fixed for December 2 at this court."

Both men were given bail until the next hearing.

Lori Tucker appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Philip Sutton appeared for Duffield and Matthew McNiff appeared for Foster.

Most Read

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Norfolk men deny raping the same woman

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Jail for man who dealt cocaine and heroin from ‘cuckooed’ Norwich home

Joel Loba. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists