Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Eleven people have been injured in a serious crash between a minibus and a car.

Emergency services from two counties were scrambled to the A134, at Two Mile Bottom, between Thetford and Mundford, at around 6.42pm last night (November 23).

The collision involved a white Renault Minibus and a black BMW car.

The 11 casualties were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Six of the injured people sustained serious injuries and the police and ambulance service used Thetford Rugby Club for the air ambulance to land.

The club was also used for other ambulance resources, including a medical team and critical care paramedics.

Fire crews from Thetford, Methwold, Attleborough, Downham Market, Brandon and Mildenhall were sent to the crash to cut four people free, using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police are keen to locate the driver of a large goods vehicle articulated lorry who may be a witness to the collision.

The road was closed while officers carried out enquiries and was reopened just after 3.11am this morning (November 24).

Any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact Sgt Matt Steward - Roads & Armed Policing Team based at Wymondham Team on 101, or email Matthew.Steward@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident CAD reference 375 of the 23rd November 2019.