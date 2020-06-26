Search

Advanced search

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

PUBLISHED: 08:03 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 26 June 2020

The lost sand moving north on the falling tide past Mundesley. Picture taken two hours after high tide. Picture: Mike Page

The lost sand moving north on the falling tide past Mundesley. Picture taken two hours after high tide. Picture: Mike Page

Mike Page

Five people were arrested and two men wounded in a police incident in a north Norfolk village last night.

Officers were called to Munhaven Close in Mundesley between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, June 25, after reports were made of a man carrying a knife.

Two men suffered minor injuries, while five people were arrested by police.

Despite reports of a knife being seen, no weapon was recovered.

Norfolk Police said that the investigation was ongoing.

Resident Matthew Knowles said he had seen armed police on scene, as well as at least eight police cars.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

The lost sand moving north on the falling tide past Mundesley. Picture taken two hours after high tide. Picture: Mike Page

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

The lost sand moving north on the falling tide past Mundesley. Picture taken two hours after high tide. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

Gyms, bowling alleys and beauty salons demand the right to reopen

Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox. She started the business six years ago working from a small salon before expanding. Pic: Glambox

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Man treated for coronavirus at hospital he helped to build

John Kippen, from Ormesby, helped build the James Paget University Hospital where he received treatment for coronavirus. Picture: John Kippen