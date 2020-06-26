Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

Five people were arrested and two men wounded in a police incident in a north Norfolk village last night.

Officers were called to Munhaven Close in Mundesley between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday, June 25, after reports were made of a man carrying a knife.

Two men suffered minor injuries, while five people were arrested by police.

Despite reports of a knife being seen, no weapon was recovered.

Norfolk Police said that the investigation was ongoing.

Resident Matthew Knowles said he had seen armed police on scene, as well as at least eight police cars.