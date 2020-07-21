Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: CCTV shows men stealing ladder from Great Yarmouth shopping arcade

PUBLISHED: 15:22 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 21 July 2020

Two men stole a ladder from outside a shop in Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth on July 7. Picture: Victoria Arcade.

Two men stole a ladder from outside a shop in Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth on July 7. Picture: Victoria Arcade.

Archant

CCTV footage has captured a pair of men steal a ladder from a shopping arcade in Great Yarmouth.

The theft happened on Tuesday, July 7, at about 1.30pm when two men took a ladder from outside a shop in Victoria Arcade.

A spokesperson for the arcade has said: “The management of the arcade is committed to keeping the site secure for both tenants and consumers.

“We regularly review our CCTV footage for suspicious activity and liaise with Norfolk Constabulary on potential leads.

“The installation of new shutters on all entrances of the arcade has improved security at night and we circulate images of thieves inside the arcade.

“In addition to this, all tenants have been advised to exercise caution to prevent further attempts at theft,” the spokesperson said.

Norfolk Police have said that enquiries, including the examination of CCTV footage, are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve at Op Solve on 101 quoting reference 36/45543/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Driver caught doing 134mph on NDR

Sixteen drivers were caught speeding on the NDR by Norfolk police. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Two people pulled from the water in dramatic Sea Palling rescue

The air ambulance was called to Sea Palling on Monday July 20, after two people got into difficulty in the water. Picture: Supplied

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course

A bomb disposal team was called to The Royal Cromer Golf Club on Monday afternoon after a mortar bomb was discovered on the course. Picture: Jo Clark

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Luxury yacht builder creates more than 100 new jobs

Oyster Yachts, with local shipyards in Wroxham and Ashmanhaugh, has announced it is recruiting.

Sorensen has all the tools for City success insists former captain Halsti

Current Esbjerg fB captain Markus Halsti believes Norwich City are the perfect fit for Jacob Sorensen. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Images

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

‘I’ve done my share’ - Vernon, 81, calls time on electrical shop after 52 years in business

Vernon Morris has helped the people of Great Yarmouth for over fifty years from his Bargain Buy store, and is now calling it a day.’ Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass