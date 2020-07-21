Video

WATCH: CCTV shows men stealing ladder from Great Yarmouth shopping arcade

Two men stole a ladder from outside a shop in Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth on July 7. Picture: Victoria Arcade. Archant

CCTV footage has captured a pair of men steal a ladder from a shopping arcade in Great Yarmouth.

The theft happened on Tuesday, July 7, at about 1.30pm when two men took a ladder from outside a shop in Victoria Arcade.

A spokesperson for the arcade has said: “The management of the arcade is committed to keeping the site secure for both tenants and consumers.

“We regularly review our CCTV footage for suspicious activity and liaise with Norfolk Constabulary on potential leads.

“The installation of new shutters on all entrances of the arcade has improved security at night and we circulate images of thieves inside the arcade.

“In addition to this, all tenants have been advised to exercise caution to prevent further attempts at theft,” the spokesperson said.

Norfolk Police have said that enquiries, including the examination of CCTV footage, are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve at Op Solve on 101 quoting reference 36/45543/20.