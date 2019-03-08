'Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee Archant

A daylight brawl among a gang armed with knives ended with two men stabbed and calling for help at a Norwich bus stop.

Police at the back of Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Twitter/SaraJohnPoll. Police at the back of Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Twitter/SaraJohnPoll.

Witnesses said the fight erupted outside the Norwich Shopper, off Dereham Road, at around 1.25pm.

Two men, one wearing a red hat and the other with a hood up entered the store to buy drinks.

A local shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, said a man then came to the doorway and shouted at the pair to "hurry up".

"There were a load of young guys waiting for them outside - there were between eight and ten people involved I think," they said.

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

"They had knives - I saw at least three of them were carrying knives. The people who had been in the shop went out the door and turned left and suddenly everybody split up from each other and ran off towards Dereham Road.

"I then saw two of them outside the butchers who were trying to stab each other. One was the guy who had been in the shop with the red hat.

"One of them was carrying a really big knife.

"I called my boss and said we had better shut the door, there is a knife attack outside."

Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

They said shop owners and workers came out of their doors and were "screaming" as the group ran across Dereham Road.

A delivery driver, 23, saw at least three men run past their shop on Dereham Road from the direction of the Co-Op towards the park by Exeter Street.

"I think [the stabbings] happened in the park because after that the two guys came up to the bus stop asking for an ambulance," he said.

"I saw one of them bleeding from the face."

Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

One of the victims had been stabbed to the torso, while the other was bleeding from a wound above his eye.

One of the wounded had been among the pair in the Norwich Shopper before the fight broke out, the shopkeeper said.

Another business owner on Dereham Road said the paramedics "really had to fight" to save one of the victims.

"The police were there immediately - it seemed like everything happened instantly," said the 65-year-old.

"One of them had been stabbed in his chest and the paramedics really had to fight. I thought he was going to die. He really did look in a hell of a state.

"It all happened so quickly that by the time I looked two people were down and the police were here."

He said a group of ten or 12 people had appeared at the scene but left quickly before police arrived.

"They didn't hang around to talk to the police," he said.

Police officers responded to reports of an altercation outside the Co-op store on the road.

A spokesperson said during the incident two men suffered stab wounds, and were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services remain on scene, and three police cordons are up in the vicinity.

One is outside the Becketts military adventure shop, and another is in a grassy area towards the back of the road. A spokesperson for Becketts confirmed the shop had not been involved in the incident.