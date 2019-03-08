Two men injured following three-vehicle crash on A12

The serious three-vehicle collision led to the closure of the A12 near to Whites Lane in Kessingland. Picture: Google Images Archant

A teenager suffered serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A12.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the serious crash, where a motorist had to be freed from their vehicle by firefighters.

It happened at 3.15pm on Wednesday, September 25 on the A12 near to Whites Lane in Kessingland.

A white Ford Transit Connect van, a white Peugeot Boxer and a brown Vauxhall Corsa were involved in the crash on the main carriageway of the A12, which led to the closure of the busy road.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the Ford Transit - a man in his 60s - sustained minor injuries.

"The male driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, an 18-year-old male, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital for treatment to serious injuries to arms and a leg."

Four fire crews - two from Lowestoft South fire station, and a crew from Wrentham and Southwold fire stations - used "hydraulic rescue equipment to release one casualty" at the scene of the crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene, with one person taken to hospital.

■ Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision or who have dashcam footage of the incident, should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 182 of September 25.