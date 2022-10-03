Two in court after town assault which left men in hospital
- Credit: Archant
Two men have appeared in court following an assault which left a 24-year-old knocked unconscious and another man with a fractured arm.
The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, October 1, at about 12.30am in Attleborough.
A 24-year-old man was knocked unconscious and had a tooth knocked out and a 31-year-old man suffered a fractured arm after the assault in an alleyway near Queen's Square.
Both required hospital treatment but have since been discharged.
Dale Etteridge, 27, of Westgate, and Luke Greaves, 31, of Norfolk Drive, both in Attleborough, have since been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
Both men appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday (October 3).
The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 31.
Both men have been remanded in custody.