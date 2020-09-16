Londoners charged with Class A drug offences following police raid on Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 16 September 2020
Archant
Two Londoners have been charged with county lines offences following an early hours raid on a Norwich home.
At 4.30am on Tuesday, officers searched an address in Shorncliffe Avenue on the edge of the city where they found a large quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs, wads of cash and several mobile phones.
Two men from the London area, 20-year-old Kevin Yoro and 18-year-old Sean Dauswero have since arrested in connection with the incident and charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The pair have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today - Wednesday, September 16.
