Londoners charged with Class A drug offences following police raid on Norwich home

Shorncliffe Avenue, near Drayton Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two Londoners have been charged with county lines offences following an early hours raid on a Norwich home.

At 4.30am on Tuesday, officers searched an address in Shorncliffe Avenue on the edge of the city where they found a large quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs, wads of cash and several mobile phones.

Two men from the London area, 20-year-old Kevin Yoro and 18-year-old Sean Dauswero have since arrested in connection with the incident and charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The pair have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today - Wednesday, September 16.