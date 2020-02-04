Two men fined more than £600 for throwing cigarette butts from car

Two men have been fined more than £600 after being found guilty of throwing cigarette butts from their cars.

At two separate hearings at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 30, Ashley Nolan and Tony Hart were both charged with littering following incidents last year.

In May 2019, Mr Nolan was seen throwing cigarette litter from his vehicle whilst pulled up on Belvedere Road, Lowestoft. East Suffolk Norse issued Mr Nolan with an £80 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) which he failed to pay, despite being sent reminders.

Later that month, Mr Hart was seen throwing cigarette litter from his vehicle whilst waiting in traffic on Katwijk Way, Lowestoft. East Suffolk Norse issued Mr Hart with an £80 FPN.

He denied littering and failed to pay the notice, despite being sent reminders.

At the court hearing, Mr Nolan initially pleaded not guilty on the basis that he could not recall dropping the litter. However, upon further consideration, Mr Nolan changed his plea.

The court found Mr Nolan guilty of littering and he was ordered to pay a total of £210, comprising the original fine of £80, £100 for costs and £30 for the victim surcharge.

Mr Hart did not attend his court hearing and permission was granted to proceed in his absence.

The court found Mr Hart guilty of littering and fined him £220 for the offence, plus £200 for costs and £30 for the victim surcharge.

Councillor James Mallinder, East Suffolk's cabinet member for the Environment said: "There is no excuse for littering. Some people mistakenly believe small items such as cigarette butts are not litter however they are the most common form of littering.

"As well as harmful plastic, cigarette butts contain toxic chemical ingredients which can be released into the environment. Small changes in behaviour, such as disposing of cigarette litter properly, can make a big difference to our environment and we all need to take responsibility for our actions.

"Anyone seen littering, including dropping a cigarette butt, can be fined £80 via a FPN and as shown in these cases, failure to pay this notice can result in legal action and further costs.

"Please always dispose of your litter, including cigarette litter, responsibly and if there is not a bin nearby, please take your rubbish home with you."