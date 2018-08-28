Two men deny murder of Downham Market man more than eight years ago

Two men denied the murder of a man who died in Downham Market more than eight years ago and then perverting the course by trying to make it look like a suicide.

Lester Aisthorpe, 58, of Basil Drive, Downham Market, and Steven Louro, 42, of South Lynn Plain, King’s Lynn, both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jan Hogan on May 23, 2010 when they appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Both men, who appeared via a video link from Norwich prison, also denied a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice on the same date in that it is alleged they moved the body of Mr Hogan and staged a scene of suicide, which included the application of a ligature to his neck and that had a tendency to pervert the course of justice.

Father-of-five Mr Hogan’s body was found at his flat in Basil Drive, on May 23, 2010.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) carried out an investigation into his case at the time.

Both men have been charged following further investigation by the Norfolk and Suffolk MIT.

Jacob Hallam QC appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.

John Farmer appeared for Louro and Andrew Oliver for Aisthorpe.

Mr Farmer also made an application for bail for Louro but that application was refused. There was no application for bail made by Aisthorpe.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to stand trial on April 29.

The court heard the trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Judge Stephen Holt also ordered a further hearing in the case fixed for April 12, to check the progress of the case.

Last year Mr Hogan’s family joined officers in renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to the circumstances surrounding their father’s death.