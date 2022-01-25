Two men charged with murder after death in Downham Market

Breaking

Police at a property on Bulrush Avenue in Downham Market for the second day of a murder investigation. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Downham Market.

Wayne Peckham, 47, is charged with murder and Riley Peckham, 22, with murder, escape from lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

Both men, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, have been remanded in police custody to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday, January 26, 2022).

The pair are accused of murdering 39-year-old Matthew Rodwell, from Fincham, also near Downham.

Matthew Rodwell, from Fincham, who the two men have been charged with murdering. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, in the town, at around 8pm on Sunday, January 23, following reports of a disturbance inside the house.

Officers arrived at the address to find Mr Rodwell with serious injuries and despite efforts of the police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out today, January 25, and in a statement police said it had "established the preliminary cause of death as pending further investigation".

Wayne Peckham was arrested at the scene while Riley Peckham was arrested at a house in Paradise Place, also in the town.

Both men were taken into custody at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they have been questioned by detectives before being charged.

In a statement released by police, Mr Rodwell’s parents said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son.

"Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."