Two charged with uprooting plants and trees worth £3000

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 18 June 2020

Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage after plants were uprooted in Harleston. Photo: PA Wire.

Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage after plants were uprooted in Harleston. Photo: PA Wire.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Two men in their 20s have been charged with criminal damage after plants and trees worth £3000 were uprooted in a south Norfolk market town.

Police were called to The Thoroughfare in Harleston at around 1.20am on Tuesday, June 17, following a report that trees and plants, newly planted as part of the Market Town Strategy, were being uprooted and damaged.

Following the incident two men were arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Liam O’Connor, 22, of Constable Court, Harleston, and Tyler Meadows, 24, of Church Road, Brockdish, were later charged with causing £3,000 worth of damage.

Both men have been released on conditional bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on July 24.

