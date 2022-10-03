News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man knocked unconscious and another left with fractured arm after assault

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:28 PM October 3, 2022
Updated: 2:37 PM October 3, 2022
Two men have been charged following an assault that left a 24-year-old knocked unconscious and another man with a fractured arm.

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, October 1 at about 12.30am in Attleborough.

Two men aged 24 and 31 were assaulted in an alleyway near Queen's Square.

The 24-year-old was knocked unconscious and had a tooth knocked out while the 31-year-old suffered a fractured arm.

Both required hospital treatment but have since been discharged.

Enquiries led police to arrest two people at separate addresses in Attleborough later that evening.

Both were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and later were charged.

Dale Etteridge, 27, of Westgate, and Luke Greaves, 31, of Norfolk Drive, both in Attleborough, are accused of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Both suspects were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court today.

