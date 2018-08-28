Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two men charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:50 25 January 2019

Two menhave been charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk . Picture: Archant

Two menhave been charged in connection with more than 20 burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk . Picture: Archant

Two men have been charged in connection with more than 20 burglary offences across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian JuddNorwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Matthew Coward, 34, of Mill Road in Little Melton and Timothy Reeves, 40, of Key and Castle Yard in Norwich, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to more than 20 burglaries, the most recent of which took place in Brooke yesterday (Thursday, January 24).

The other incidents the pair have been charged with include burglaries in Attleborough, Tasburgh, Northwold, Postwick, Hethersett, Tacolneston, Carleton Rode, Swardeston, Little Melton, Martham, Erpingham, Harleston, Eye, Beccles, Lakenheath and Southwold between February 2018 and April 2018.

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Friday January 25).

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Queen plays Pointless with Alexander Armstrong at Sandringham WI

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists