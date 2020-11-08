Two men charged following alleged assault on bus driver

Paramedics join police at an incident outside St Andrews Brewhouse in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Two men have been charged following an alleged assault in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street in the city centre at approximately 1.25pm on Saturday, November 7 following reports a bus driver had been assaulted.

Upon arriving at the scene a police officer was assaulted and colleagues tasered one of the men to resolve the situation safely.

Following the incident two men have been charged.

Jack Childs, 19, of Cadogan Road in Cromer, has been charged with threatening behaviour, common assault, intentionally encouraging an offence and possession of a Class C drug.

And, Craig Callister, 29, of Little Bull Close in Norwich, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Both men have been released on police bail and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday December 14 2020.