Two men charged after van crashes into Norfolk home

Two men have been charged with offences after a van crashed into a west Norfolk house.

Emergency services were called to the Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn, at about 8pm on Tuesday (August 16), following reports of a fight between a number of people after a van which had crashed into a house.

Three people, a man and two women, were taken to hospital.

The two women have since been discharged while the man remains in hospital for treatment to serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries led officers to arrest two men on Friday (August 19) and both were questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

Lawrence David Manning, 48, of Seadyke Bank, Wisbech, has been charged with four offences: dangerous driving, criminal damage with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a scythe, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Lawrence Manning, 25, of Garden Lane, Wisbech, is accused of three offences: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a scythe, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Both men were remanded in police custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday (August 20) where they were further remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Monday (September 19) at Norwich Crown Court.