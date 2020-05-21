Search

Man arrested after taking imitation firearm to Norwich fight

PUBLISHED: 09:08 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 21 May 2020

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following his involvement in a fight in Norwich.

Officers were called to Copenhagen Way shortly after 3pm on Saturday, May 16, following reports that a number of people were involved in the brawl.

Police enquiries continued after it was reported that one of the men involved in the fight was in possession of an imitation firearm.

Their investigation took them later that evening to a house in Heath Crescent, close to Norwich Airport, where the 30-year-old was arrested and the imitation firearm was seized.

The man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until Tuesday, June 9, while enquiries continue.

A second man, 37, was arrested at the house on suspicion of possessing a class-A drug.

He was also questioned and later received a caution.

Topic Tags:

