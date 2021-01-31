Two teenagers arrested after police chase

Published: 7:09 PM January 31, 2021

Police were called to Palgrave Road shortly before 5.30am on Sunday, January 31 following reports that a motorbike had been stolen from outside a property. It was later found in Waxham. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Two men have been arrested in connection with an incident in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to Palgrave Road shortly before 5.30am on Sunday, January 31 after reports that a motorbike had been stolen from outside a property.

The motorbike was later recovered in Waxham.

A police spokesman said: "Officers located another suspected stolen vehicle in Great Yarmouth at about 9.35am which failed to stop for police before being pursued.

"The vehicle was later found abandoned in Rodney Road."

Two men, both aged in their late teens, were later arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, assault on an emergency worker and breach of health order in connection with the incidents.

The police spokesman added: "They have both been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and will be questioned in due course."

Witnesses should contact PC Jack Fry on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/6453/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.