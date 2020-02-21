Search

Advanced search

Two men arrested for alleged 'drunken rampage' assault on train guard

PUBLISHED: 16:15 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 23 February 2020

A train guard was assaulted at Great Yarmouth station. Picture: Jacob Massey

A train guard was assaulted at Great Yarmouth station. Picture: Jacob Massey

Archant

Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a train guard, which caused two Greater Anglia trains to be cancelled.

On Friday, February 21, two trains running from Great Yarmouth to Norwich were cancelled after the incident at Great Yarmout station, which did not see the guard suffer serious injuries.

According to a tweet by the British Transport Police, two males "were interviewed and bailed with conditions after being arrested and further arrested for multiple offences in what seems to have been a drunken rampage".

Both the 6.40pm and 7.17pm trains to Norwich were cancelled after the incident.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Train guard assaulted

Police had originally appealed to any witnesses for information as enquiries went on, but team work from Great Yarmouth police and the East Anglia branch of the British Transport Police led to two arrests.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary urged anyone who witnessed the assault or with any information to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 and quoting reference 390 of 21/02/20.

We have contacted British Transport Police for more.

Most Read

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emergency worker’s thanks to public after Maltesers left on ambulance windscreen

The Maltesers left on the ambulance windscreen in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Chafer grubs - the 15mm pests causing havoc for sports teams

The chafer grub. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves

Tim Krul twice foiled Ruben Neves in the first half of Norwich City's Premier League defeat at Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Wolves 3-0 Norwich City - Jota brace sinks underperforming Canaries at Molineux

City were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 on Sunday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries continue search for survival spark at Wolves

Norwichy City were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at Carrow Road in December Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24