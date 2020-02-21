Two men arrested for alleged 'drunken rampage' assault on train guard

Two men have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a train guard, which caused two Greater Anglia trains to be cancelled.

I'm a correction to the above it should say 'drunken rampage' not drug rampage. — BTP East Anglia (@BTPEAnglia) February 22, 2020

On Friday, February 21, two trains running from Great Yarmouth to Norwich were cancelled after the incident at Great Yarmout station, which did not see the guard suffer serious injuries.

According to a tweet by the British Transport Police, two males "were interviewed and bailed with conditions after being arrested and further arrested for multiple offences in what seems to have been a drunken rampage".

Both the 6.40pm and 7.17pm trains to Norwich were cancelled after the incident.

Police had originally appealed to any witnesses for information as enquiries went on, but team work from Great Yarmouth police and the East Anglia branch of the British Transport Police led to two arrests.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary urged anyone who witnessed the assault or with any information to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 and quoting reference 390 of 21/02/20.

We have contacted British Transport Police for more.