Two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Two men have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Lowestoft.

Police arrested the men about 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 1, after officers from the East Scorpion Team noticed suspicious activity outside a property in Normanston Drive.

A search of the premises was conducted, and 40-year-old man and a 46-year-old man from the town were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

Both were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents are urged to contact police about suspect activity in their communities.”

Any information passed to police will be acted on. You don't have to be sure, just concerned.

If you are concerned about drug related activity in your neighbourhood call police on 101, or provide information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.