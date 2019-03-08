Two men arrested for driving without insurance and possession of drugs

Two men have been arrested in Norwich for driving with no insurance and possession of drugs.

The driver and his passenger were stopped on Friday evening by Norfolk police while in a grey Renault Megane.

The passenger, who was known to police, was arrested for possession with intent to supply.

Norwich police said: "The passenger decided against running away this time, unlike the two previous occasions our paths crossed."

The driver was arrested for driving without insurance, drug driving and possession of a class A drug.