Two men arrested for driving without insurance and possession of drugs
PUBLISHED: 21:19 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:19 21 June 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested in Norwich for driving with no insurance and possession of drugs.
The driver and his passenger were stopped on Friday evening by Norfolk police while in a grey Renault Megane.
You may also want to watch:
The passenger, who was known to police, was arrested for possession with intent to supply.
Norwich police said: "The passenger decided against running away this time, unlike the two previous occasions our paths crossed."
The driver was arrested for driving without insurance, drug driving and possession of a class A drug.
Comments have been disabled on this article.