Arrests made after taxi driver is threatened and men fight in street

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident on Gorleston Road, Lowestoft.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of a fight in the street.

The arrests were made after police were alerted that a taxi driver was being threatened as he drove a man in his vehicle in Lowestoft.

Officers arrested two men following the incident that took place on Gorleston Road about 5pm on Thursday, December 5.

A police spokesman said: "It follows an incident where a taxi driver reported a male he was driving had made threats to him.

"A short while later a call to police was received reporting two men were fighting in the street.

"Officers attended and arrested a man aged 30 and a 34-year-old man, both on suspicion of affray."

The men were taken taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/73538/19, on 101.