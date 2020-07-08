Knuckle duster seized by police during drugs raid in Norwich street

Police seized a knuckle duster after they executed a drugs warrant in Norwich.

Officers conducted a drugs warrant at an address in St John Street, off Mountergate in Norwich.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said two men, both aged in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

One of the men was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The spokesman said a knuckle duster was seized as part of the warrant which was executed by officers on Monday morning (July 6).

Norwich Police provided initial details about the raid on social media, tweeting: “Norwich East SNT and specialist colleagues geared up first thing today and executed a drugs warrant this morning near MOUNTERGATE in Norwich. 2 males under arrest for drugs and weapons offences.”