Two men arrested after Norfolk carjackings are still under investigation

PUBLISHED: 15:53 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 15 July 2019

Police have been investigating a carjacking in Guernsey Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two men arrested following a knifepoint carjacking and string of other offences in Norwich and South Norfolk, remain under investigation.

Rashal Alam, 34, is to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court in November having denied robbing a woman of a Mini Cooper car in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on Monday, June 10.

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich has also pleaded not guilty to a number of other offences, including possession of an article with a blade or point, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life all on the same date.

He has also denied aggravated burglary at Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10 as well as an attempted burglary at Derby Street, assaulting a police officer and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

Police said two other men, in their 30s, arrested in connection with the offences remain under investigation.

