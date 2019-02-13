Two men arrested following thefts from shops in mid-Norfolk

Officers arrested two men in Dereham following thefts from shops. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Two men have been arrested following thefts from shops in mid-Norfolk.

Officers from Norfolk police confirmed that the pair from Dereham had been arrested for “theft offences from local shops”.

One man has been charged and remanded, while the other man remains under investigation.

Breckland police officers took to Twitter on Tuesday February 13 to confirm the arrests.

In the tweet, officers also encouraged shop owners to get involved with the ShopWatch scheme and to find out more information about it by contacting the Dereham Safer Neighbourhood Team via the website or ringing the non-emergency number 101.