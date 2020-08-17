Search

Two men admit involvement in ‘substantial’ cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 August 2020

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Two men have admitted their roles in a “substantial” cannabis factory in West Norfolk.

The cannabis was found growing in 10 polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area, near Downham Market.

Officers from King’s Lynn police team discovered the cannabis plants on Saturday July 18.

Huy Hoang, 35, and Pham Trung 26, appeared over a link from Norwich prison, and both admitted production of cannabis.

They both had the help of a Vietnamese interpreter for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Stephen Spence appeared for the prosecution and Joanne Eley appeared for Hoang and John Farmer for Trung.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence to a date to be fixed.

When the cannabis farm was found, the area was sealed off and investigations went on throughout the night.

