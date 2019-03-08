Two men admit 'campaign of thefts' from vulnerable man

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library Archant

Two men who were involved in a "campaign" of thefts from a vulnerable man will be sentenced next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Quinn and Gary Bryant had denied stealing cash from the victim over a period of nearly three months but changed their pleas to guilty during their trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 12).

Bryant, 52, of Crown Street West, Lowestoft admitted six offences of theft and Quinn, 38, of Blyford Road, Lowestoft, admitted five offences of theft between January 26 and April 6 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Adjourning sentence until the week commencing October 14 Judge John Devaux warned the men that although he had asked the probation service to prepare reports on them they could still be jailed.

He described the offences as a "campaign of thefts" from a vulnerable man

A third defendant, Phillip Jones, 48, of Wollaston Road, Lowestoft, denied stealing cash from the same man on April 6 but changed his plea to guilty during his trial this week and he will be sentenced on Monday ( September 16) with two other men.

Joanne Eley for Bryant said the victim had felt pressurised into withdrawing money from a cash machine and no violence had been used towards him.