Two kayaks stolen from Salhouse Broad
PUBLISHED: 15:45 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 07 October 2019
Two kayaks have been stolen from Salhouse Broad near Wroxham.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the theft of two kayaks from Lower Street in Salhouse Broad.
The theft took place between 7am and 10.45am on Friday, October 4.
The blue kayaks both have names written on them, one says 'Puff' and the other 'Mushu'.
Any witnesses to the incident or people with information on the kayaks should contact Norfolk Police Broads Beat Team on 101 quoting crime number 36/69803/19.
Anyone with information can email PC Paul Bassham on Broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk