Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to two women

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to a woman walking along a footpath near Burnt Hill Lane in Carlton Colville.

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to two women in separate incidents.

Witnesses and information is being sought after two incidents of exposure in the Lowestoft area in the past week.

A man exposed himself to two women as they were walking in Oulton Broad and Carlton Colville.

The first incident happened on Monday, April 29 about 12.30pm near Pets Corner, close to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

A female walking along noticed someone following behind. As she turned around, she saw a man behind her exposing himself.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday, May 4 around 6pm after a man exposed himself to a woman walking along a footpath near Burnt Hill Lane in Carlton Colville.

A police spokesman said: “Police are linking the two incidents and would like to trace a man described as white, in his late teens to early 20s, with short shaven fair/mousey hair.

“In both incidents he was wearing a grey tracksuit top.”

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference number 37/24756/20, via 101.