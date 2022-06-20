Two men have appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in connection with stabbings in Norwich on Friday, June 17 - Credit: Grace Piercy

Two men have appeared in court in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Ebenezer Ogunbunmi, 25, and Francis Tango, also 25, were both arrested and charged with two counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm following an incident in the Prince of Wales Road area of Norwich.

Police were called shortly before 5am on Friday, June 17 to reports men had been stabbed.

Officers discovered two men in their 20s, one with a stab wound to his chest and another with a stab wound to his shoulder.

Ogunbunmi, of Waltham Cross, Hertfodshire, who was also charged with possession of class B drugs, and Tango, from London, both appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (June 20).

Two men have appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in connection with stabbings in Norwich on Friday, June 17 - Credit: Grace Piercy

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 18.

Ogunbunmi, who wore a dark sweater, was represented in court by Ryan Creek and Tango, who wore a grey sweater, by Rob New.

Ogunbunmi and Tango were two of four people, all in their 20s, arrested following the incident which led to part of St Vedast Street, between Rose Lane and Prince of Wales Road, being cordoned off by police on Friday.

Both defendants were remanded in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact DC Craig Weir at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting 36/45624/22.