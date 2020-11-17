Search

Two fined for dog fouling on coast

PUBLISHED: 15:53 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 17 November 2020

Two people have been prosecuted for failing to clear up after their dogs in Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

Two people have been fined nearly £500 for failing to pick after their dogs on the coast.

The prosecutions were brought by Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environmental services department and heard at the town’s magistrates court on November 3.

Michelle Jenkins, 50, of Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, admitted allowing her dog to foul on the pavement close to her home on January 1, 2020.

The offence was seen by a witness who reported it to the rangers for investigation.

Jenkins, who had a previous conviction for dog-fouling, was fined £80 and told to pay £50 costs plus a £32 victim surcharge.

David Jeffery, 27, of North Quay, Great Yarmouth, was found guilty at court in his absence of an offence of dog-fouling, close to his home on November 12, 2019.

He was interviewed by a ranger under caution and admitted the mess was from his dogs.

He was issued with a fixed penalty notice, which he failed to pay in full.

He was fined £180 and told to pay £100 costs plus a £32 victim surcharge.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee, said: “The environmental rangers work hard to educate people about the consequences of dog-fouling for both the community and those caught offending.

“Paired with the council’s responsible dog-walking campaign, Let’s Do Walkies Well, enforcement is key to tackling the minority of dog-owners who blight the environment and risk public health.

“These prosecutions, as well as the ones the rangers have obtained in previous weeks, are a great display of their dedication to keeping our borough clean.

“Whilst targeted patrols are carried out, the rangers cannot be everywhere at once, therefore they rely on other evidence, including public tip-offs, to help target the right individuals.

“All approaches will be treated in confidence.”

Anyone who witnesses an environmental crime in the borough or has information that may help to identify an offender should contact the Environmental Rangers and provide as much information as possible via the Report IT GY App, or by calling 01493 846478.

Useful information could include the location and time of offence, what occurred, the description or address of the offender, and the registration number of any vehicle involved.

