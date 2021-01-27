Two men due in court over rave at Thetford Forest
Two people are due to appear in court next month after attending a Norfolk rave during Covid.
More than 500 people attended the unlicensed music event in an area of woodland at Lynford near to the English Heritage site Grimes Graves.
The event, which started on August 29, was closed down by police the following day.
Stephan Aird, 30, has been charged with contravening a direction to leave the area at Thetford on August 30 last year.
It is said he was participating in a gathering of more than 30 people at Grimes Graves in contravention of Health Protection Regulations.
Aird, of Sleaford, Lincolnshire, had been due to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on January 15 this year but failed to attend.
The case has been adjourned until February 26.
Robert Norris, 31, from Haverhill, Suffolk, has been charged with participating in a gathering of more than 30 people at the same event.
Norris also failed to appear on January 15 and the case has been relisted on February 26.