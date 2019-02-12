Two drivers arrested for drug driving less than 10 miles apart
PUBLISHED: 22:02 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 01 March 2019
Archant
Two drivers have been arrested for drug driving less than 10 miles from each other.
The first driver was stopped on the A47 when officers became suspicious of their driving this evening (Friday, March 1).
The car was stopped and a drug wipe was conducted.
Sgt Chris Harris said: “Within five minutes of being on patrol with Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) we have stopped a vehicle on the A47 in Norwich due to manner of driving.
“Driver has provided a positive drug wipe and been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of 122g of cannabis.”
Less than 10 miles down the A140 in Long Stratton NSRAPT stopped a vehicle after officers discovered a strong smell of cannabis.
Police followed the blue Ford Mondeo before stopping it.
An NSRAPT spokesman said: “This vehicle was followed along the A140 at Long Stratton and officer 1691 noticed a strong smell of cannabis.
“No surprise when the driver provided a positive drug wipe. Arrested on suspicion of drug driving and en route to custody.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.