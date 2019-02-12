Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two drivers arrested for drug driving less than 10 miles apart

PUBLISHED: 22:02 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:23 01 March 2019

A driver was stopped in Long Stratton for drug driving. Picture; NSRAPT

A driver was stopped in Long Stratton for drug driving. Picture; NSRAPT

Archant

Two drivers have been arrested for drug driving less than 10 miles from each other.

A driver on the A47 was found with 122g of cannabis. Picture: Chris HarrisA driver on the A47 was found with 122g of cannabis. Picture: Chris Harris

The first driver was stopped on the A47 when officers became suspicious of their driving this evening (Friday, March 1).

The car was stopped and a drug wipe was conducted.

Sgt Chris Harris said: “Within five minutes of being on patrol with Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) we have stopped a vehicle on the A47 in Norwich due to manner of driving.

“Driver has provided a positive drug wipe and been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of 122g of cannabis.”

Less than 10 miles down the A140 in Long Stratton NSRAPT stopped a vehicle after officers discovered a strong smell of cannabis.

Police followed the blue Ford Mondeo before stopping it.

An NSRAPT spokesman said: “This vehicle was followed along the A140 at Long Stratton and officer 1691 noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

“No surprise when the driver provided a positive drug wipe. Arrested on suspicion of drug driving and en route to custody.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Are shoppers ‘paying over the odds’ for branded products? Mum finds Aldi crisp packet in Hula Hoops multi-pack

An Aldi own brand packet was found in a KP Hula Hoops multi-pack. Photo: Kristy Loades

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Trisha Goddard discussing Stacey Dooley's Comic Relief Instagram photo on Good Morning Britain. Photo YouTube/ITV/Good Morning Britain.

Serious failings found at Norfolk school featured in Channel 5 documentary

Participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders. Sacred Heart School, which featured in the documentary, has been told it must improve by Independent Schools Inspectorate. Picture: ARCHANT

Two drivers arrested for drug driving less than 10 miles apart

A driver was stopped in Long Stratton for drug driving. Picture; NSRAPT

‘They have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season’ – Ian Culverhouse on King’s Lynn fans

Adam Marriott has scored in each of his last four appearances at The Walks Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists