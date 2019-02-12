Two drivers arrested for drug driving less than 10 miles apart

A driver was stopped in Long Stratton for drug driving. Picture; NSRAPT Archant

Two drivers have been arrested for drug driving less than 10 miles from each other.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A driver on the A47 was found with 122g of cannabis. Picture: Chris Harris A driver on the A47 was found with 122g of cannabis. Picture: Chris Harris

The first driver was stopped on the A47 when officers became suspicious of their driving this evening (Friday, March 1).

The car was stopped and a drug wipe was conducted.

Sgt Chris Harris said: “Within five minutes of being on patrol with Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) we have stopped a vehicle on the A47 in Norwich due to manner of driving.

“Driver has provided a positive drug wipe and been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of 122g of cannabis.”

Less than 10 miles down the A140 in Long Stratton NSRAPT stopped a vehicle after officers discovered a strong smell of cannabis.

Police followed the blue Ford Mondeo before stopping it.

An NSRAPT spokesman said: “This vehicle was followed along the A140 at Long Stratton and officer 1691 noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

“No surprise when the driver provided a positive drug wipe. Arrested on suspicion of drug driving and en route to custody.”